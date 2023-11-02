Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2023 – 15:58

The Bank of England (BoE) decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 5.25%, with guidance for future increases depending on future economic data. The decision has had limited success, with the English monetary authority trying to resist the market’s pricing of interest rate cuts. Headwinds continue to hit the pound sterling and the euro closed higher this Thursday, 2nd, Danske Bank said in a report.

The bank highlighted that the BoE’s decision was due to the weakening of English GDP growth, with the continued flexible dynamics of the country’s labor market and an expectation of a reduction in inflation in the coming quarters.

“We believe the potential for further BoE rate hikes has diminished following today’s message, and we maintain our forecast that the peak in policy rates has now been reached,” Dankse said in a report.

For the bank, the UK economy should show more signs of weakness and inflation will follow a stable pace. Salary growth, according to the institution, has already reached its peak.

For 2024, Dankse expects a cut of 75 basis points, a higher value compared to the market consensus (60 basis points). The bank sees another rate increase as unlikely at this time.