La Spezia – The Bank of England has announced the appointment of Andrea Enria as a consultant to its Prudential Regulation Authority (Pra). Enria, from La Spezia, was chairman of the supervisory board of the European Central Bank until the end of last year. Previously, he was the first leader of the European Banking Authority (EBA), established in 2011 to regulate banks in the European Union.

Enria has also held several key roles at the Bank of Italy and the ECB. “Andrea’s extensive global experience in financial regulation and supervision,” a note from the Boe reads, “will be a useful addition to the work of the Pra.”