Bankarization process leaves population without money in Cuba | Photo: EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

The vice-president of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), Alberto Quiñones Betancourt, said during the television program Mesa Redonda that the country’s situation regarding the shortage of money is “critical”.

Earlier this month, the Cuban regime began a process of “banking” economic operations, a measure that reduced the number of banknotes in circulation within Cuba.

As a result, the largest portion of the population, which still uses cash due to limited access to technologies, is harmed and ends up without the resource for their livelihood.

Despite acknowledging the island’s financial problem, the government spokesman said that the bank’s priority is to improve service to users, “ensuring” that Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime seeks a solution to the lack of money.

In the last week, workers in the province of Guantánamo did not receive their salary for the month of July due to a lack of banknotes at the financial institution.

As reported by the portal we will winthis was not the first time that the population failed to receive payment, with reports from professionals who needed to take out personal loans to pay basic household bills.

At the end of July, the regime of dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel prohibited private companies from withdrawing money from tax accounts, in addition to limiting daily withdrawals to 5,000 pesos [R$ 1.038 na cotação atual].

In addition to the lack of liquidity in the banks, the Caribbean island faces crises in the supply of medicine, food and fuel.