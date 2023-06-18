Bank of China restricts transfers from Russia to EU, US and Swiss banks

Bank of China has limited the transfer of banks in the European Union, the United States and Switzerland and Britain. About it reported RBC representatives of Modulbank and Finam.

Pavel Semenov, Chairman of the Board of Modulbank, confirmed the restriction of transactions. According to him, the organization’s clients have already received a notification. The restrictions apply to those Western banks that use the Bank of China as the main correspondent bank for transfers in yuan, added the head of the board of Modulbank.

Finam Bank stopped accepting orders for the execution of transfers in yuan from June 13, said Dmitry Lesnov, head of the client service development department of the Finam financial group.

According to Semyonov, the decision was made not by China, but by the EU and the US. “Thus, they are trying to carry out sanctions pressure by blocking alternative channels in the form of the yuan,” he explained.

Earlier it was reported about the connection of Russian financial institutions to the Chinese analogue of SWIFT. More than 30 Russian banks have joined the CIPS transfer system.