London (Reuters)

Weekly capital flows data from Bank of America yesterday showed investors pumping liquidity into anti-inflation instruments and selling them some technology stocks, with US Federal Reserve policymakers hinting at discussions to reduce purchases of government bonds “at some point”.

Over the week ending May 19, $ 1.1 billion from tech funds were released, in the largest exodus since December 2018. The bank said gold funds attracted $ 1.3 billion.

Inflation-protected Treasury paper funds saw the largest inflows in 24 weeks, receiving $ 2 billion, after attracting 1.9 billion the previous week. Meanwhile, safe-haven US Treasury bonds witnessed the largest inflows in six months, amounting to $ 2.8 billion, according to the Bank of America report.