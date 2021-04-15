NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bank of America announced a jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as the bank released reserves set aside to cover potential virus-related loan losses.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased to $ 7.56 billion, or 86 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $ 3.54 billion, or 40 cents per share. Analysts had been expecting, on average, a profit of 66 cents per share, based on estimates by I / B / E / S from Refinitiv.