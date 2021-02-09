Last week, Spanish banks reported the results obtained during 2020. Globally, the losses of the six main banks exceeded 5.5 billion euros. The most important, Santander, recorded the largest losses in its history, 8,771 million euros. The reasons for these poor results are to be found in the extraordinary unprecedented collapse of the economy (-11%) and low or negative interest rates, which makes your traditional business practically impossible …

