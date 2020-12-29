Highlights: Mumbai Police investigates bank lockers of former BARC CEO Partha Dasgupta

Some former associates of Partha Dasgupta are also being questioned in the case.

Crime branch officer said, Arnab will also be called if needed

Parth and Arnab have known each other for a long time, claims Crime Branch

Mumbai

CIU arrested former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Parth Dasgupta in a fake TRP case last week. He is in the custody of the CIU until 30 December on the orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate. Senior Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is investigating this case, told NBT on Tuesday that our team has investigated their bank locker. Not only this, Dasgupta’s bank accounts are also being investigated. Dasgupta was also taken to the BARC office to understand how the TRP is manipulated. Some former associates of Partha Dasgupta are also being questioned in this case.

CIU wrote in the remand application of Partha Dasgupta in the fort court on Monday that Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, had given Dasgupta millions to manipulate the TRP. From this, Dasgupta bought valuable watches and expensive jewelry.

The crime branch official said, ‘… then we will call Arnab also’

After this, the question arises that when will CIU send summons to Arnab Goswami? In response, Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe told NBT that whenever we need, we will call him for questioning. The special thing is that the remand application of Dasgupta mentions the charge of bribing Arnab, the names of Priya Mukherjee, S. Sundaram, Shivendu Mulherkar and Ranjit Walter are also mentioned in the list of Pahije i.e. wanted accused from Republic TV. , But Arnab is not mentioned in this list i.e. Wanted accused column. Is Arnab still not an accused in this case? A Crime Branch official said that in the column of wanted accused, we have mentioned the owner / driver of Republic Channel. It means only from Arnab.

Evidence of bribe transactions in cash

Usually, the bribe is given in cash and is not accounted for, but CIU sources say they have recovered it from several WhatsApp chat forensic labs deleted by Partha Dasgupta and some other accused, including those dealing in cash. Important evidence has also been found.



Crime Branch claims, Arnab and Parth have known each other for a long time

Parth Dasgupta and some of the accused had taken tours abroad. Investigating officials believe that instead of manipulating the TRP, the tour would have been sponsored by the manipulator. Evidence is being raised in this case. The hotels in Mumbai and when and where the meetings of Arnab and Partha Dasgupta met, have themselves been informed by Partha Dasgupta to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Mumbai Crime Branch says that Partha Dasgupta and Arnab have known each other for a long time.