The year 2020 is just three days to end. Before entering the new year 2021, you should check the list of bank holidays for the month of January. In the first month of the year 2021, the bank will be closed for about 14 days in January. Banks will be closed for nine days across the country, but due to different holidays in different states, banks will remain closed for 14 days. Explain that it includes Saturday and Sunday holidays as well. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month except Sundays. Let’s know how many days the bank will be closed in January ..