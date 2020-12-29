The year 2020 is just three days to end. Before entering the new year 2021, you should check the list of bank holidays for the month of January. In the first month of the year 2021, the bank will be closed for about 14 days in January. Banks will be closed for nine days across the country, but due to different holidays in different states, banks will remain closed for 14 days. Explain that it includes Saturday and Sunday holidays as well. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month except Sundays. Let’s know how many days the bank will be closed in January ..
January 2021
|date
|day
|Holiday details
|January 1st
|Friday
|new Year’s Day
|January 2
|Saturday
|New year holiday
|January 9
|Saturday
|Second saturday
|Jan 10
|Sunday
|Second sunday
|January 11
|Monday
|Missionary day
|Jan 14
|Thursday
|
Makar Sankranti and Pongal
|Jan 15
|Friday
|
Banks will have holidays in some states due to Thiruvalluvar Day
|Jan 23
|Saturday
|Fourth saturday
|Jan 24
|Sunday
|Fourth sunday
|January 26
|Tuesday
|The Republic Day
|January 31
|Sunday
|Weekly off
These holidays will be in some states due to which banks are going to remain closed.
14 January – Monday – Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti
15 January – Tuesday – Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu), Bihu (Assam), Tusu Pooja (Assam)
16 January – Wednesday – Ujhavar Tirunal (Tamil Nadu)
23 January – Wednesday – Birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – West Bengal
25 January – Friday – Imounu Erapta (Manipur)
.
Leave a Reply