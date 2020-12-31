No Result
1.
1 January
Friday
new Year’s Day
In Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Shillong and Imphal Zone
2.
2 January
Saturday
New year holiday
Only in Aizawl Zone
3.
3 January
Sunday
Weekly off
all over the country
4.
9 January
Saturday
Second saturday
all over the country
5.
10 January
Sunday
Weekly off
all over the country
6.
12 January
Tuesday
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
Only in Kolkata zone
7.
14 January
Thursday
Makar Sankranti and Pongal
Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad Zone
8.
15 January
Friday
Thiruvalluvar Day / Magha Bihu
Chennai and Guwahati
9.
16 January
Wednesday
Uzhawar Tirunal
Tamil Nadu
10.
20 January
Wednesday
Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
Only in Chandigarh Zone
11.
23 January
Saturday
Fourth saturday
all over the country
12.
24 January
Sunday
Weekly off
all over the country
13.
25 January
Friday
Imounu Erapta
Manipur
14.
26 January
Tuesday
The Republic Day
all over the country
15.
31 January
Sunday
Weekly off
all over the country
