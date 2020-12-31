1. 1 January Friday new Year’s Day In Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Shillong and Imphal Zone 2. 2 January Saturday New year holiday Only in Aizawl Zone 3. 3 January Sunday Weekly off all over the country 4. 9 January Saturday Second saturday all over the country 5. 10 January Sunday Weekly off all over the country 6. 12 January Tuesday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Only in Kolkata zone 7. 14 January Thursday Makar Sankranti and Pongal Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad Zone 8. 15 January Friday Thiruvalluvar Day / Magha Bihu Chennai and Guwahati 9. 16 January Wednesday Uzhawar Tirunal Tamil Nadu 10. 20 January Wednesday Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Only in Chandigarh Zone 11. 23 January Saturday Fourth saturday all over the country 12. 24 January Sunday Weekly off all over the country 13. 25 January Friday Imounu Erapta Manipur 14. 26 January Tuesday The Republic Day all over the country 15. 31 January Sunday Weekly off all over the country

