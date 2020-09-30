Different days off in different parts! This list of holidays has been made according to the whole country. Holidays can be different in different parts of the country. For example, in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, there may be a long holiday on Durga Puja, then in Gujarat there may be a holiday on Navratri and Patel Jayanti. Although, these holidays will remain in most parts of the country, their number may see some decrease or increase. All state governments declare these holidays on their own. However, banks across the country remain closed on national holidays, such as Gandhi Jayanti and Vijay Dashmi.

Here is the list of holidays 02 October, Friday – Gandhi Jayanti 08 October, Thursday – Chellam (a regional festival) October 17, Saturday – Kati Bihu (Festival of Assam) October 23, Friday- Mahasaptami (Navratri) October 24, Saturday – Ashtami (Navratri) October 25, Sunday- Navami (Navratri) October 26, Monday – Vijay Dashami (Dussehra) October 29, Thursday- Milad A. Sharif (a regional festival) October 30, Friday – Eid A. Milad October 31, Saturday – Patel Jayanti / Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Do not go to the bank even these days Before going to the bank, see the list of holidays given above, as well as some other days on which banks are closed. Actually, these are weekly holidays every month. Let us know on what days these holidays are falling in the month of October. 04 October, Sunday – Weekly holiday October 10, Saturday – Second Saturday October 11, Sunday – Weekly holiday October 18, Sunday- Weekly Holiday October 24, Saturday – Second Saturday 25 October, Sunday – Weekly holiday (Navratri is the same day)

The month of September is over today and the month of October is starting from tomorrow. This month is full of many festivals. That is, one thing is clear that there will be plenty of holidays in this month. We have made a complete list of all those holidays for you, so that you can make a program to move around with your family and avoid any kind of trouble. This list of holidays will also give you an idea of ​​how many days banks will open in October and how many days will be closed (Bank Holiday October 2020). In such a situation, check this list once while leaving the house for the bank.