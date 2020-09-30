Different days off in different parts!
This list of holidays has been made according to the whole country. Holidays can be different in different parts of the country. For example, in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, there may be a long holiday on Durga Puja, then in Gujarat there may be a holiday on Navratri and Patel Jayanti. Although, these holidays will remain in most parts of the country, their number may see some decrease or increase. All state governments declare these holidays on their own. However, banks across the country remain closed on national holidays, such as Gandhi Jayanti and Vijay Dashmi.
Here is the list of holidays
02 October, Friday – Gandhi Jayanti
08 October, Thursday – Chellam (a regional festival)
October 17, Saturday – Kati Bihu (Festival of Assam)
October 23, Friday- Mahasaptami (Navratri)
October 24, Saturday – Ashtami (Navratri)
October 25, Sunday- Navami (Navratri)
October 26, Monday – Vijay Dashami (Dussehra)
October 29, Thursday- Milad A. Sharif (a regional festival)
October 30, Friday – Eid A. Milad
October 31, Saturday – Patel Jayanti / Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
Do not go to the bank even these days
Before going to the bank, see the list of holidays given above, as well as some other days on which banks are closed. Actually, these are weekly holidays every month. Let us know on what days these holidays are falling in the month of October.
04 October, Sunday – Weekly holiday
October 10, Saturday – Second Saturday
October 11, Sunday – Weekly holiday
October 18, Sunday- Weekly Holiday
October 24, Saturday – Second Saturday
25 October, Sunday – Weekly holiday (Navratri is the same day)
