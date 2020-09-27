The month of festivals is bringing a lot of holidays. Talking about Bank Holiday in October, the bank will be closed for about 15 days including Sunday, second Saturday and local holidays. If you have to deal with the work related to the bank this month, then check the list of holidays in advance so that you do not have any problem. Let the beginning of October begin on October 2, the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti.
Apart from this, many banks in the month of Durga Puja, Mahasptami, Mahanavami, Dussehra, Milad-e-Sharif, Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi Barawfat / Lakshmi Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti / Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Poornima Will be closed Know how many days will remain in banks in October …
|The date
|day
|The holiday
|description
|02 October
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|Gazetted holiday
|4 October
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|
Weekly off
|08 October
|Thursday
|Chehalum
|Local holiday
|10 October
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|The holiday
|11 October
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|
Weekly off
|17 October
|Saturday
|Kati Bihu / Mera Chauran Hoba of Lanningthau Sanamahi
|Local holiday
|18 October
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|
Weekly off
|23 October
|Friday
|Durga Puja / Mahasaptami
|Local holiday
|24 October
|Saturday
|Mahashtami / Mahanavami
|Local holiday
|25 October
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|
Weekly off
|26 October
|Monday
|Durga Puja (Vijayadashami) / Accession Day
|Gazetted holiday
|29 October
|Thursday
|Milad-e-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad Jayanti)
|Local holiday
|30 October
|Friday
|Baravafat (Eid-e-Milad)
|Gazetted holiday
|31 October
|Saturday
|Jayanti of Maharishi Valmiki and Sardar Patel // Kumar Purnima
|Local holiday
Source: rbi.org.in/
