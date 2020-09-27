The month of festivals is bringing a lot of holidays. Talking about Bank Holiday in October, the bank will be closed for about 15 days including Sunday, second Saturday and local holidays. If you have to deal with the work related to the bank this month, then check the list of holidays in advance so that you do not have any problem. Let the beginning of October begin on October 2, the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from this, many banks in the month of Durga Puja, Mahasptami, Mahanavami, Dussehra, Milad-e-Sharif, Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi Barawfat / Lakshmi Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti / Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Poornima Will be closed Know how many days will remain in banks in October …

The date day The holiday description 02 October Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Gazetted holiday 4 October Sunday Weekly off Weekly off 08 October Thursday Chehalum Local holiday 10 October Saturday Second Saturday The holiday 11 October Sunday Weekly off Weekly off 17 October Saturday Kati Bihu / Mera Chauran Hoba of Lanningthau Sanamahi Local holiday 18 October Sunday Weekly off Weekly off 23 October Friday Durga Puja / Mahasaptami Local holiday 24 October Saturday Mahashtami / Mahanavami Local holiday 25 October Sunday Weekly off Weekly off 26 October Monday Durga Puja (Vijayadashami) / Accession Day Gazetted holiday 29 October Thursday Milad-e-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad Jayanti) Local holiday 30 October Friday Baravafat (Eid-e-Milad) Gazetted holiday 31 October Saturday Jayanti of Maharishi Valmiki and Sardar Patel // Kumar Purnima Local holiday

