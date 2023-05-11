An American survey published by the “One Ball” company indicated that the majority of the world’s people preferred to visit banks to complete banking transactions.

The surprise that came in the study is that the post-millennial generation, in turn, do not favor transferring money through applications.

According to the survey, 83 percent of customers prefer traditional banking over digital, due in large part to the ability to speak to a bank employee face-to-face, as well as the speed in resolving complex issues.

Despite the significant technological advances in digital banking services, 27 percent of people globally still use traditional banking services to a large extent.

In contrast, only 12 percent said they would prefer to use a digital bank that does not have a physical presence.

According to the survey, the luxury of digital banking services and the time savings that distinguish them, did not prevent 4 out of 5 digital bank users from returning (again) to traditional banking services.

The questionnaire concluded that digital and traditional banking platforms together enjoy advantages that fully serve customers, which creates a clear desire among customers to have institutions that provide both services together.

Commenting on this, the economist Amr Abdo says:

• There is a tendency among customers to complete transactions within banks, because digital and “online” services are still a new thing until now, as it emerged after the financial crisis in the world in 2008.

• Banks’ incomes declined at that time, so banks tried to reduce expenses, and made many services take place via the Internet in order to reduce the number of employees.

• When it comes to money, people tend to deal directly with an employee in anticipation of any error that might happen, and they prefer to stay away from digital and automated channels.

• Young people are more interested in digital services, while older people tend to use traditional methods they know.