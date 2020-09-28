A Delhi court on Monday declared four directors of Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) in the Rs 8,100 crore bank fraud case as ‘fugitive economic offenders’. The order was issued by a Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate.The judge said “I have no hesitation in believing that this court is satisfied that the petitioner has successfully lobbied and proved that these defendants are fugitive economic offenders.” He said that it is declared that accused Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Deepti Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Hitesh Kumar Narendra Bhai Patel are fugitive economic offenders.

Accused country absconding

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, told the court that the accused have absconded from the country and are escaping the legal process to face criminal trial. The agency was also represented by Special Prosecutor Nitesh Rana. The agency had filed an application to declare the accused as fugitive economic offenders.

Loan converted into NPA

The prosecutor, however, told the court during the arguments that they wanted to limit their plea only to declare the accused as fugitive economic offenders. The judge, in his order, said that the ED can approach the court again for the seizure proceedings. The chargesheet, filed under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, accused the company of taking loans from the Andhra Bank-led consortium that turned into NPAs or bad loans.

200 Anonymous companies found in the investigation

According to the ED, the accused manipulated the balance sheet data of their major companies and obtained large loans from banks. It said that the investigation revealed that 249 companies were established in the country by the promoters of Sterling Biotech, in which 200 companies were found to be anonymous.