Giorgia Meloni (photo Lapresse), the extra profit tax is a hit. And an own goal with the visit to Albania

Banks, the tax on extra profits wanted by Meloni is right. Here because

I have carefully followed the “criticisms” of the Regent of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, which, with his words, could put the Meloni government in difficulty. The Hon. Tajani in one of the observations made underlined that the announcement of the extra taxation had to be made at closed bags.

Question: doesn’t it also seem to you that the decrease has been a bit piloted and also well? And then, it won’t be those few cents per share that make shareholder dividends “poorer”.

On closer inspection it seems that the current prices are aimed at the values ​​prior to the decline. The Hon knows it. Tajani that to date the cost of bailing out the banks has been around 36 billion euros, of which 28 billion should be considered “lost”? But who will reimburse us taxpayers for the 28 billion euros? Another question: what kind of taxation is it if, in addition to being a one-off payment, it is also deductible?

