Goldman Sachs managers handed out baskets of fruit and snacks to bank employees who complained about the inhuman working conditions. According to The Guardian, apparently the management paid for them out of their own pockets.

Although the employees liked the bonus, they noted that it could not be compared with the benefits that competitors provided to their employees. For example, Jefferies provided junior staff with simulators, and investment bankers at Credit Suisse each received $ 20,000 in compensation for dealing with an unprecedented volume of transactions.

Earlier in March, junior Goldman Sachs employees who joined the bank after the outbreak of the pandemic complained that they have to work an average of 95 hours a week, that is, almost 14 hours every day, seven days a week.

Analysts sleep five hours a day, go to bed no earlier than three in the morning, and their level of anxiety is already breaking through the roof. The interviewed experts stated that their relations with family and friends became worse, they were forced to seek psychological help.

While the talk was about working in a US office, recent testimony from Goldman employees in the UK suggests that the issue affects them as well. The Guardian notes that three to six people are constantly on sick leave due to burnout on each London team.