Bank employee beats couple applying for loan in China

A couple from China applied to a bank for a loan to develop their business and were faced with offensive demands from an employee. About this writes South China Morning Post.

Gansu residents Du Hongbin and his wife Zhao Yufeng went to a branch of the Agricultural Bank of China to get a loan. An employee surnamed Tian, ​​who was supposed to make a decision on the application, set a condition for the couple: he demanded that the woman have sex with him. He also invited the couple to his home, which led to Du arguing with him on the phone several times.

Despite this, the couple still went to the manager’s home on July 28 to discuss the details of the deal. According to their testimony, when Du and Zhao arrived, Tian, ​​his wife, and two sons beat them, locked the door, and smashed their mobile phones to prevent them from recording anything. Tian then allegedly hit the couple on the head with an ashtray and a wooden stick, and even demanded that they kneel down and beg for mercy. The manager then smashed several items in the house, put a knife in Du’s unconscious hand, and called the police. He told the police that the couple had come to him to seek revenge for refusing to give him a loan, and that he had acted in self-defense.

The injured were taken to hospital. “My husband received about 20 stitches on his face and I received 17 stitches on my forehead. My eye socket was also broken. We were both seriously injured and hospitalized for several days,” Zhao said. The couple later recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

On August 7, local authorities announced that Tian had been suspended from his position at the bank and that he and his family members had been detained by police.

