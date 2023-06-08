The bank credits 50,000 euros to her account by mistake, she finds a way not to return it: it’s all legal

Overnight, so suddenly you are on your own Bank account a credit worth approx 50 thousand euros. An American bank, by mistake, has in fact deposited the amount monster in a lady’s pocket. Despite the error, according to what the online site writes I readhowever, the lucky woman decided to keep the money for herself and invest it in the purchase of two houses to one car, all without running into legal problems. How did he do? She explained everything in a series of videos posted on TikTok that sparked the curiosity of users.

