The balance of credit in the banking system rose from BRL 4.127 trillion in April to BRL 4.178 trillion in May this year. The increase is 1.2%.

The data were released this Monday (June 28, 2021) by BC (Central Bank). here is the whole (331 KB).

The balance is the entire stock of loans contracted in the Brazilian financial system. In the year, it rose 3.9%. The growth was 16.1% in 12 months.

According to the Central Bank, financing with free resources – negotiated on the market – pulled the high in the month. They rose 1.7%, from R$2.396 trillion to R$2.436 trillion in the period.

The modalities with earmarked resources –which are subsidized by the public administration– increased by 0.6%. They went from BRL 1.731 trillion in April to BRL 1.741 trillion in May.

Credit to individuals was also pulled, with an increase of 1.7% in the month. It rose 0.7% for legal entities.

In 12 months, loans to individuals rose 16.5%, while the increase for companies was 15.7%.

New credit concessions rose from R$378.6 billion in April to R$391.3 billion in May. The increase was 3.4%.

According to the monetary authority, delinquency with the payment of financing rose from 2.2% to 2.3% in the period.

Considering credit with nonearmarked resources, delinquency rose from 2.9% to 3%.

