The Central Bank of the Russian Federation reduced the commissions of banks for management companies when paying through the SBP to 0.2%

From May 1, the Central Bank of Russia decided to reduce bank commissions for management companies and resource-supplying organizations when paying through the Fast Payment System (FPS) to 0.2 percent. This is reported RIA News with reference to the materials of the regulator.

It is noted that it will become more profitable for companies to accept payments through the SBP after the commission is halved, from 0.4 percent, but not more than ten rubles. The Central Bank also reminded that for citizens, payments for housing and communal services will remain free.

Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the Committee for Construction and Housing and Communal Services, noted that the maximum commission is reduced by 1.5 thousand to 10 rubles, which will positively affect the activities of managing organizations. They can use the money they save to improve the quality of services.

Alexander Tolmachev, a member of the Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation on Entrepreneurship in the Housing and Utilities Sector, pointed out that such a measure contributes to the development of payment through the SBP. He added that the decline in banks’ earnings on commissions would not be critical.

Earlier, Fatima Nogailiyeva, an assistant at the Department of Labor and Social Law at St Petersburg University, said that since April 1, Russia has changed the methodology for calculating the total income of citizens to provide subsidies for housing and communal services (HUS). She explained the new rules for their provision.