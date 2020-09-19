This is a first in Germany, a country where consumers have historically favored cash: bank card transactions will exceed those in banknotes in 2020.

The year 2020 will mark a historic turning point for the German consumer. “More payments will be made by card than cash in Germany in 2020”, a “first in history” of this country, according to the work of the British firm Euromonitor International. For the whole of 2020, 55.1% of the volume of transactions should be done by credit card, against 44.7% in 2019, according to the study. Germany is a country yet very attached to payment in cash.

Clearly, over the years, more businesses have started accepting bank cards, leading to more customers to use it. But the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this movement. The authorities and traders have encouraged the use of bank cards for hygienic reasons.

And the Germans bowed to it, like Marina coming out of a supermarket in Berlin: “Yes, we were asked to limit the use of cash. I pay more today in card, it is true, for reasons of hygiene.” She puts her groceries in the basket of her bike and adds all the same that for her, “it is important that the cash remains”. Why ? “Because we are more independent!”

This notion of freedom, of the absence of surveillance, often comes up in the mouths of Germans, for whom cash is a cultural habit. Denise, for example, in her thirties, has several bank cards but she uses almost exclusively to withdraw money.

I don’t want to be controlled by the banks! I control what is in my wallet. Whereas with a card, you can know everything about me, who, where, what … Like my tax office.Denise, a Berlinerto franceinfo

A very widespread behavior confirms Cristofaro Salvato, at the head of Farodiso, flower shop in the district of Kreuzberg. “I think it’s almost ideology for some, they don’t want us to know what they’re buying, how much they’re paying. They don’t want to be the target of marketing strategy through their bank card either. ‘Mal so, Mal so’, as we say in German, it’s still 50/50 … “ Cash still has a few good years ahead of it in Germany …