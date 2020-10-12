The inter-union CFDT, FO, CGT, CFTC and SNB / CFE-CGC called on the 42,000 French employees of the banking establishment to go on strike on Tuesday. Reason for this outcry: the management’s plan to adapt the opening hours of branches according to their frequentation by customers. In short, employees could have to adapt their working time to the scale of the day or the week, according to the preferences of their customers. A widely criticized project. “Questioning of the fixed price for executives, loss of RTT without financial compensation, problems of childcare, transport, teleworking not integrated into the project”, list unions in a press release. While the latter recognize that workers in certain regions could benefit from such a reorganization, progress would nevertheless remain “Very insufficient”. Mr. T.