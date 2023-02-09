money laundering approachBanks can also go too far when tackling fraudulent customers. It happened to MS patient Paul van Donk. An account with almost 20,000 euros of money collected for a stem cell treatment was simply blocked by Bunq for a month, because algorithms regarded the payments as ‘unusual’. “I think it’s a really inhumane approach.”
Chris Van Mersbergen
Latest update:
09-02-23, 19:50
