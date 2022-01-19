You will remember that, at the end of last year, Nintendo announced that Banjo-Kazooie it would be one of the Nintendo 64 games coming for free on the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online.

Well, we finally have a precise date, given that Nintendo itself has announced that Banjo-Kazooie will arrive on Nintendo Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting January 20. Nintendo of America tweeted the news on its official Twitter account.

For those who don’t know Banjo-Kazooie is a video game developed by Rare first released on Nintendo 64 in 1998. Subsequently, exactly in 2008, i 4J Studios released a remake of the game for Xbox Live Arcade. The same product can also be found within the collection Rare Replay, a collection released in 2008 and available on Xbox that celebrates Rare’s thirty years of activity.

The game was born after the success of Donkey Kong Country, but its birth is particularly curious. Rare had to develop a new concept for an RPG that, at least in the initial plans, was to come out on SNES. However, the 16-bit console was not up to par for the ambitious game the developers had in mind, then the whole project in a short time translated to the Nintendo 64. The development, however, was not proceeding in the best way, so it was interrupted and the team used the advanced material to create Banjo-Kazooie.

Embark on a wild quest with an unlikely pair! The adventures of Banjo and Kazooie begin here! Banjo-Kazooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/20! # Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/R349r8gbvD – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2022

At present, the information ends here, for Nintendo Switch Online members to have in their hands for free Banjo-Kazooie is a great way to rediscover an authentic pearl of the past, as it is a game that in one way or another has remained in the hearts of many fans. We also remind you that if you need more information on the subscription service of the grande N we refer you to our dedicated news, to get there just click here.