Subscribers to the Expansion Pack have already received Paper Mario, and will have a new game in January 2022.

The year 2021 ends and, from Nintendo, aim towards 2022 with a very determined strategy: to continue betting on Switch, which is in better shape than ever (at least in commercial performance) and to enhance its extra services, as is the case with Nintendo Switch Online and the remodeling that it underwent a few years ago. months.

We talk about the famous Expansion Pack which, for an additional price, allows players to access a catalog of classic titles that incorporate games from both Nintendo 64 and SEGA MegaDrive. To start the year on the right foot, we already know the new member of the family: Banjo-Kazooie.

Rare’s classic lands in the Switch expansion pack in January 2022, when we can enjoy the title of the nineties on Nintendo’s hybrid console, in addition to being available on Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay. We previously met the latest addition, Paper Mario, the first installment of the series for Nintendo 64 that is available from the 10th of this month.

It is worth remembering that the announcement of this new Expansion Pack together with Nintendo Switch Online caused an earthquake of criticism towards Nintendo, which was aggravated once users were able to try the games, since many of them suffered emulation problems that the company claims to be taking into account for the future.

