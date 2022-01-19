Nintendo had already set a launch window for this January, but did not specify a date.

Those who enjoyed the Nintendo 64 era will no doubt remember the Banjo-Kazooie duo, a platforming adventure that left its mark on console gamers. After knowing the existence of a new subscription in nintendo switch online that welcomed, not without some controversy, the titles of N64 Y mega drive, the community has been waiting for the arrival of both characters.

Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on January 21And it seems that this platform between puzzle pieces is almost here, as Nintendo has confirmed its landing for the next January 21st. In this way, in a couple of days the users subscribed to the expansion pack of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to (re)discover one of the most iconic deliveries of the time, which in turn has inspired the creation of other titles.

After all, the colorful design of Banjo-Kazooie, its particular soundtrack and the peculiarity of its characters have marked a good part of the N64 players, something to which is added a very typical gameplay of the time that ceased to be fun. Now, this adventure will revive the sensations of yesteryear through the Nintendo Switch proposal.

Nintendo has not given any more clues about what the upcoming games of N64 and Mega Drive that will expand the catalog, although they do not lack requests and suggestions from their community. Following this line, we have not been left out of this wave either and have prepared a list of 15 Nintendo titles that we would like to see on Nintendo Switch Online. Because, although we do not believe that the Big N will take our proposals into consideration, at least we have the opportunity to Sound.

