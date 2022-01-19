Now that we have all calmed down after the news about microsoft Y ActivisionBlizzard, Nintendo did not want to be left behind and finally announced when Banjo-Kazooie will be coming to Nintendo SwitchOnline. The classic platformer will be coming to this service as soon as next week and here you can see how this version will look.

Since last year we knew that this classic platformer would reach nintendo switch online, however, we now have official confirmation that it will be the next January 20 when the subscribers Expansion Pack they can enjoy it.

Publisher’s note: The waters on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack have already calmed down a bit, although there are still users who are quite upset about all the problems with which the service debuted, particularly due to the technical section of the games as well as all the things that happened with the controls. It seems that at least these problems have not been presented lately.

Via: Nintendo