After what Banjo Kazooie was integrated into Super Smash Bros, his fans have been asking that the saga of Rare come back with some new game – either in Nintendo or in Xbox-.

Even before we started with the Pandemic, there were strong rumors of a new game in this saga or of Conker could have been announced in the E3 from last year.

So, there are artists who have not waited for Rare and have decided to make their own versions that Banjo Kazooie deserves.

Banjo Kazooie RPG

The artist Jon davies, has worked with videogames such as Super House of Dead Ninjas, Binding of Isaac, Crystal Crisis and Inmost. Decided to share through your account Twitter a gif that shows us a Banjo Kazooie in RPG style.

In this gif we can see his two main characters fighting an RPG type fight in a pixelart style that combines the innovative mechanics that he did Mario RPG.

And, this is not all that the artist did, on his channel Youtube, shared an extended video where we see him face one of the main bosses of the original game.

Furthermore, the musical arrangement of Banjo Kazooie in music for Super nintendo makes this video feel real. Hopefully soon Rare make possible this idea that we love.

If you are interested in knowing more about the work of Jon davies beyond this demo of Banjo–Kazooie, you can follow him on his site Web, where is your 3d work Y PixelArt.

We also recommend reading:



