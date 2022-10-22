Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba)

The Brazilian Rafael Elias led the Baniyas team to a big victory over Dibba 4-1, in the “seventh round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after he scored three “hat-trick” goals, in the 47th, 74th and 86th minutes, and Khaled Al-Hashemi preceded him with the first goal, in The 17th minute, as for Al-Nawakhda’s goal, was scored by Alvaro Oliveira in the 29th minute, and Al-Samawi, who snatched his second victory in the championship, raised his score to the “eighth point”, and Dibba received his sixth loss this season, to freeze his balance at “a point”.