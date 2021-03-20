Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Bani Yas volleyball team qualified for the final of the league scheduled for next Friday, after its victory over Hatta 3-1 in the “play-off” stage yesterday evening “Friday” in the return match, to confirm its qualifications by being in the final after ascending to the top of the league table, in the first stage. For 18 consecutive weeks.

The “Samawi” plane is waiting for the winner of the decisive match between Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly youth next Tuesday, after they ruled it after the victory of each team at home with a score of 3-0, and the Bani Yas plane is the most stable team in the level from the beginning of the league until its end, especially since the device The technician and the players, led by Coach Boogie, are determined to restore the missing shield and restore the glories of the “heavenly” in the sky of the Volleyball League, with the same coach who had previously flown the championship shield during his first term with the team.