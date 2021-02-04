Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Bani Yas confirmed his historic superiority over Fujairah in the era of professionalism by achieving the fifth victory with two goals to one goal in eight confrontations that brought the two teams together in the Arab Gulf League, during which Fujairah could not win at all, while a draw was present in three matches.

Bani Yas kept its third place, increasing its score to point 29, surpassing Al Wasl’s defeat last week.

Fujairah took the lead in the match that came within the fifteenth week of the championship with a goal by newcomer Coutinho in the 13th minute with a missile shot, while Al-Samawi scored the defender Hassan Al-Mahrami in the 48th minute and the striker Pedro in the 78th minute.

The match witnessed the rise of Al-Samawi striker Joao Pedro to the top scorer in the Arab Gulf League by scoring the 11th goal this season to participate in Sharjah duo Wilton Suarez and Igor Kornado, with each of them possessing the same balance.