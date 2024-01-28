Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In its meeting, chaired by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, the Board of Directors of Baniyas Club discussed the results of the sports teams in various competitions at the level of all age groups, during the current suspension period, the teams’ preparations for the second half of the season, and praising the many and distinguished achievements of the plane and Jiu-Jitsu at the beginning of the season.

The Council discussed all the activities and initiatives that the club is planning during the coming period, and approved and launched the club’s new website, which will be the main tariff portal for the club’s most important activities and official news, and serves all the club’s fans and the Sports Street.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, members of the club’s board of directors, and heads of sports companies.

For its part, Al-Samawi defeated Agmak of Uzbekistan 3-1, at Al Shamkha Stadium, in the second friendly match played by the team during the current winter camp. The goals were scored by Taulant Siviri (two goals) and Joao Victor.

Al-Samawi's preparations have already begun in Al-Ain, where he achieved a 2-1 victory over Baynouna, and he continues his daily training in two periods to raise the readiness rate.

Bani Yas is scheduled to meet Al Bataeh on February 3, as part of the program of friendly matches that the team seeks to play before the resumption of official competitions.