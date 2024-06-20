Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Baniyas Club chose Serbia as a destination to hold its preparatory camp for the new season, as efforts continue to strengthen the team’s ranks and keep pace with the aspirations of “Al Samawi” fans.

Baniyas announced the extension of the contract of player Hassan Al Mahrami, without revealing the duration, so that “Al Samawi” would maintain the continuity of the player who grew up within the club’s corridors and reached the first team.

Al-Muharrami, who is 28 years old, has become one of the important names on the Baniyas list, and he was also the one who won the call-up to the ranks of our national team. The renewal decision comes with the defender being given confidence as part of the process of renewing the team’s blood for the next season, in which “Al-Samawi” is looking forward to having a better presence during the season. the past.

Salem Obaid Al Zaabi, the club’s executive director, signed the contract with the player, amidst an atmosphere of enthusiasm from Al Mahrami, who is looking forward to offering more to the team.