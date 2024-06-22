Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Baniyas and Al-Nasr clubs respectively topped the “disciplined conduct” list for the 2023-2024 season, with the two clubs’ records devoid of any financial fines in 5 competitions at the professional level, which included “the President’s Cup, the ADNOC Professional League, the UAE Super Cup, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank League.” Professionals under 21 years old.

Digital statistics from Al-Ittihad, based on the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association, revealed a decrease in the value of financial fines by 44%, as the total financial fines for the 2023-2024 season reached about 973 thousand dirhams, compared to 2,183,000 million dirhams at the end of the 2022 season. -2023.

In detail, the financial fines, according to the disciplinary decisions for the 2023-2024 season, included a total of 559 thousand dirhams in fines in the “ADNOC Professional League”, compared to 170 thousand dirhams in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, in addition to 119 thousand dirhams in total fines for “the most expensive tournament.” In addition to 125 thousand dirhams in total fines for the “Under-21 League”, while the “UAE Super Cup” match, which brought together Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Sharjah 6-2, was devoid of disciplinary penalties.

Al-Wasl Club, which won the President’s Cup double and the ADNOC Professional League Shield, topped the list of financial fines in the 2023-2024 season, with a total of 300,000 dirhams, distributed between 230,000 dirhams in penalties in the league, and 70,000 dirhams in penalties for cup championship matches.

Second on the same list was the Sharjah Club, with a total of 160,000 dirhams, compared to 99,000 dirhams in fines for the Kalba Club, 90,000 dirhams for the Shabab Al-Ahly Club, 85,000 dirhams for Al-Wahda, 80,000 dirhams for Ajman, 60,000 dirhams. “Hatta”, 59 thousand dirhams “Emirates”, 50 thousand dirhams “Al Bataeh”, 40 thousand dirhams “Al Ain”, 20 thousand dirhams “Khor Fakkan and Al Jazeera”, while the records of Bani Yas and Al Nasr were free of financial fines.

Sharjah Club player Marcus Vinicius received the highest fine imposed on players in the season, amounting to 70 thousand dirhams, in addition to a two-match suspension for assaulting a player from the opposing team, in the match against Ittihad Kalba 1-2 in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

On the other hand, Al-Wasl received the highest financial penalty at the club level, amounting to 70,000 dirhams due to the inappropriate language of the fans in the team’s match against Al-Nasr in the “26th and final round” of the ADNOC Professional League, and was preceded by the imposition of a fine of 60,000 dirhams on the club for its fans lighting smoke bombs in the match. Against Shabab Al-Ahly in the “25th round” of the league.

Financial fines according to competitions (in dirhams):

President’s Cup: 119,000

ADNOC Professional League: 559,000

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup: 170,000

UAE Super Cup: 0

Under-21 Professional League: 125,000

———-

Total financial fines by clubs “all competitions”:

300,000 Al Wasl

160,000 Sharjah

99,000 Kalba Union

90,000 Shabab Al-Ahly

85,000 units

80,000 Ajman

60,000 Hatta

59,000 Emirates

50,000 potatoes

40,000 Al Ain

20,000 Khorfakkan

20,000 Al Jazeera

0 Baniyas

0 Victory