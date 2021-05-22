Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Baniyas players dominated the first place in Group A for the Cup of His Highness the President of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Cup, which concluded today at the Jujitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City in the capital Abu Dhabi. Al-Wahda finished second and Al Jazeera third, while the lead went to Al Ain Club in the group. “B” is in the adult category, and Palms Sport Academy “777” came in second in the same group, and Al Dhafra third. The first round competitions, which were held on the second day dedicated to men in various belts categories for juniors under 16, youth under 18 years, and adults over 18 years of age, witnessed the second round of the tournament next September, which is a crucial stage to qualify for the third final round. Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club managed to claim the lion’s share in the junior under-16 category, while Al Ain Club came second, and Al Wahda Club came third. In the U-18 youth category, Baniyas Club finished first after strong performances by various players. Al Ain came second and Al Wahda third. Today’s competitions were attended by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation’s Board of Directors, Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation. Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi praised the technical level that the players showed during the tournament that was held in the competition system according to the international system based on weights, indicating that the tournament was held in several rounds, with the opportunity for club players to face each other more than once, and to include the female category for competitions, All of these factors contributed to raising the degree of competition between clubs, and in the last round it will produce a champion who deserves to be crowned, and will properly qualify players and players to represent the national team in international forums. Al-Hashemi said: The turnout is good from most of the clubs, which contributed to raising the rates of competition, and what made me very happy is that there are clubs that have emerged in the past and current seasons, and have presented themselves strongly to be at the top of the rankings, and have become a difficult number in the UAE Ju-Jitsu, and this represents an added value for clubs. The traditional journey that started with us is Al-Ain, Al-Jazeera, Al-Ahly Youth, Al-Nasr, Al-Wehda, Ajman and Al-Wasl, and all of this is reflected in the national teams of all ages, especially since the President’s Cup is held in the categories of juniors, youth and adults, for boys and girls. He added: The clubs have an important role in spreading and developing the game in the country, and they are partners of the federation each in its region, and he thanked the organizing committee for the tournament for the professionalism of organization, and the clubs to implement the health protocol approved by the federation in close cooperation with the competent authorities, and we feel proud of the continuation of our championships in every Occasions and circumstances, reflecting the strength and will of the Emirati community to recover and sustain success and distinction. For his part, Brigadier General Mohamed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri congratulated the clubs qualifying for the second round, praising the high performance presented by the players of different age groups and belts. Ibn Dalmuj said: “The heroes of the Emirates continue the distinguished process of giving on the jujitsu rug. After their recent good results in the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujitsu Championship, our heroes return today to prove their eagerness to score the same distinction in the local championships. ” For his part, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi expressed his pride in the successful launch of the championship, stressing that organizing this tournament coincides with the vision and strategy of the federation aimed at enhancing the presence of this sport and implanting it in society in thought and practice. Al Shamsi said: We are proud to witness the distinguished performance of the players on the battle carpet, as the participating players from different country clubs recorded an outstanding performance that embodies the values ​​of this sport, especially in terms of the spirit of fair competition, discipline, endurance, patience, focus and courage. For his part, Omar Al-Fadhli, national team player and “Palms Sports Academy 777”, said after winning the adult category contest: I consider my participation in the tournament a patriotic duty, because we are aware of the important symbolism that winning this title represents for his club. Basat entered the competitions today with high spirits, especially after winning the gold in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship, which provided me with the opportunity to meet the best international players and stand before each other on the rug of competition and learn about their methods and tactics. Of course, today’s results are a first step on the road to reaching the Cup and standing with my team members on the podium at the conclusion of the final round.