There were a number of big titles announced this year at the The Game Awards 2022 and now it’s time to talk about the new IP of Don’t Nod. The French company, already famous for Vampyr And Life is Strangepresents to TGA22 a totally new game starring two ghost hunters. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden it’s a action RPG set in central America with a great inspiration to the various myths present in that area.

The game is set in the second mid 18th century and, despite being deemed an action, will retain the Don’t Nod trademark; in fact, it seems that the company has maintained a certain interest in the narrative which, also in this title, will be a fundamental component. In the course of history we will have the opportunity to make different choices that can completely reverse the fate of the plot. The game doesn’t have an official release date yet but we know it will arrive by end of 2023.

