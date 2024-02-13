Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, very positive reviews on Steam, but few players

24 hours after launch, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is receiving some reviews very positive about Steam, with 91% of the more than 130 articles published positive towards DON'T NOD's latest effort. It's a shame that for now the amount of contemporary players doesn't seem huge, given that we're talking about a maximum peak of 2,221 people.

However, it must be said that the peak was recorded at the time of writing this news and that the trend is growing, so the game's numbers could improve in the next few hours.