February 13, 2024
in Gaming
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, very positive reviews on Steam, but few players

24 hours after launch, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is receiving some reviews very positive about Steam, with 91% of the more than 130 articles published positive towards DON'T NOD's latest effort. It's a shame that for now the amount of contemporary players doesn't seem huge, given that we're talking about a maximum peak of 2,221 people.

However, it must be said that the peak was recorded at the time of writing this news and that the trend is growing, so the game's numbers could improve in the next few hours.

First data up

Will Banishers be able to sell well?

In terms of sales, it is difficult to make estimates. Console data is completely closed to us, while on Steam it reached twentieth position in the global ranking. Not exactly an explosive result, therefore, especially for a title like this, but we'll see if it grows a bit in the next few hours. After all, the top ten positions are occupied by at least eight live services, so there could be room for growth (players want good single player adventures, don't they?).

For the rest, we remind you that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. If you want more details, you can read our review.


