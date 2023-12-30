Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden shows itself with a new trailercreated by DON'T NOD and Focus Entertainment to present i two protagonists of the adventure, Red and Antea: companions and lovers, as well as witnesses of a tragedy.
Antea is in fact seriously injured and becomes one of the ghosts whom the two usually hunt, but this new condition allows her to help Red thanks to a series of supernatural powers, in a mix of skills capable of giving rise to spectacular clashes.
Released on February 13th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series a completely new storyset in the late 1700s.
We tried it!
We tried Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden last August, finding the experience developed by DON'T NOD promising, thanks to an excellent combat system and the use of sophisticated Unreal Engine 5capable of giving the technical sector an edge.
We will find out next February if, starting from these assumptions, the developers will be able to draw an exciting picture, which manages to stand out in the current panorama of action RPGs.
