Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden shows itself with a new trailercreated by DON'T NOD and Focus Entertainment to present i two protagonists of the adventure, Red and Antea: companions and lovers, as well as witnesses of a tragedy.

Antea is in fact seriously injured and becomes one of the ghosts whom the two usually hunt, but this new condition allows her to help Red thanks to a series of supernatural powers, in a mix of skills capable of giving rise to spectacular clashes.

Released on February 13th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series a completely new storyset in the late 1700s.