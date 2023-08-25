Like every year, August is the month of video games: having survived E3, Gamescom is about to start and many games will be testable. One of those that will be available is your own Banishers: Ghost of New Edena game that puts us in the shoes of two ghost hunters in a North America made up of muskets, difficult choices and survival.

Tale of two souls

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden see protagonists Antea Duarte And Red mac Raith, two lovers who find themselves experiencing a tragedy. During a mission like “Banisher“, or hunters who have sworn to protect the living from the danger of ghosts and spirits, Antea has also become a spirit. Then the search begins along the whole North America of the 1695 to bring back Antea, and the two will do it together, combining their strengths and abilities.

The spiritual powers of Antea, together with the more physical ones of Red, will be the two weapons that you can use to advance in this Action RPGs, which doesn’t skimp on the storyline, even if it places a lot of importance on the gameplay. If we’ll talk about this shortly, surely in our short test we were impressed by the dialogue system, which seems to greatly facet the possibilities of chatting between the various characters. Just the choices then, one of the trademarks of Don’t Nodwill be what will allow the plot to take the turn you want (even if we don’t know to what extent).

Power of duo

As we explained to you, in the game you will be able to use Red And Anthea spacing them out, so as to alternate i spiritual powers of the girl and Red’s arsenal. The swap will be possible at any time with the push of a button, basically creating a very functional combo system.

In addition, to personalize everything you will have at your disposal equipment various and a series of Banisher skills to unlock. In this way, you can make the couple powerful enough to clash with the various spirits scattered throughout North America.

The commands seemed to us quite functional, allowing us to take advantage of various solutions to defeat enemies or solve environmental puzzles. Shooting with the musket will allow you to take it out from a distance with enemies and objects to destroy, while the sword and torch – in addition to Red’s skills – will give us the opportunity to hit in melee. With Antea, things change a bit, especially thanks to the powers that she will be able to use.

All of this then combines with a series of commands which will give rise to jumping attacks, running attacks or variations on the theme that will be useful during your exploration phases (considering that the maps seem to offer various paths to explore).

A taste

The experience we lived in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was only partial – the same that will be provable during the Gamescom – and from what we have seen, there are margins to offer an excellent game: starting from the customization of equipment and upgrades, up to the management of resources that you will make at the bonfires, everything seems to be in the right place.

The title has been tested on PC, and from that point of view we have noticed a few too many slowdowns, certainly solvable in the final build, but which if they remain in the final version of the game could really affect the experience. We are sure that Focus And Don’t Nod they will be able to file these defects before the release, offering a fluid and functional game.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden appears to be the right combination between storyline and gameplay: the game does not seem to focus on just one of the two aspects, offering an intriguing story, well-made cutscenes and multifaceted gameplay. Then, it will not only be humanoid spirits who will be ready to welcome us: we also got to see a really interesting boss fight, not too brilliant in terms of mechanics but still well thought out and with its dynamic scenes capable of giving that plus to the experience.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden it has all the credentials to become an excellent game to try, an experience capable of delivering a message, making us suffer a bit between fight scenes, explorations and choices.

All in all we have not seen that spark of uniqueness that could make the masterpiece scream, but all the pieces are in the right place for what could become an unforgettable adventure, a journey that only the guys from Don’t Nod can make us so multifaceted as to propose those gray areas (among choices) that are rarely seen in video games.