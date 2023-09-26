DON’T NOD has announced that it has postponed the release date of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, his new action RPG. There new release date and the February 13, 2024. The game was previously expected to release on November 7, 2023.

Through one official communication developer and publisher said: “DON’T NOD, independent video game publisher and development studio, and FOCUS Entertainment announce that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, originally scheduled for release on November 7, 2023, will now release on February 13, 2024 for PC , PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Oskar GuilbertCEO of DON’T NOD, e John BertManaging Director of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT, jointly stated: “We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months, as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle of AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year. We are convinced that a commercial release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in a less saturated period will give it the attention it deserves.”