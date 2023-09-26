DON’T NOD has announced that it has postponed the release date of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, his new action RPG. There new release date and the February 13, 2024. The game was previously expected to release on November 7, 2023.
Through one official communication developer and publisher said: “DON’T NOD, independent video game publisher and development studio, and FOCUS Entertainment announce that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, originally scheduled for release on November 7, 2023, will now release on February 13, 2024 for PC , PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series
Oskar GuilbertCEO of DON’T NOD, e John BertManaging Director of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT, jointly stated: “We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months, as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle of AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year. We are convinced that a commercial release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in a less saturated period will give it the attention it deserves.”
Our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
In our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden we explained to you that “We didn’t displease the demo of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The tones reminded us of the classic ones of the Don’t Nod games, with the story told that seems to be permeated by a strong melancholy, despite the underlying gloom. We particularly liked the relationship that is established in the game between Red and Antea, which is more active than that seen in other games with couples. In general, however, we still have to find an element that struck us more than others and that allows us to talk about a unique experience. We will be able to tell you more during the review phase.”
