Time for votes too Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenDON'T NOD's latest effort, which received awards excellent grades on average by critics, with some highs and some lows. In general, I really liked the narrative side, but some found the combat system too slow in the first part. They also didn't like the backtracking too much, which was actually very present. In any case, almost all the reviews speak of a great experience that remains etched in the memory for its profound themes and the choices it imposes.