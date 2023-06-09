Focus and DON’T NOD will soon take us into the world of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden a deep and articulated story that sees protagonists Antea Duarte And Red mac Raith, two lovers who in 1695 in New Eden hunt ghosts swearing to protect the living from threats from beyond the grave. During their last mission, Antea is mortally wounded but so powerful was the bond with her husband who remains at her side, in the form of a ghost she detests: the trip to North America of the two lovers is aimed at finding a solution for Antea’s condition.

The history sector of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be affected by heavy moral choices that players will have to perform, in a breathtaking action-rpg, made of crazy scenarios and deep introspection:

Play as Anthea And Red and battle supernatural forces with magic , weapons and spiritual powers.

And and battle supernatural forces , Unlock new ones equipment and skills to unleash the full power of the Banishers.

to unleash the full power of the Discover the ancient secrets and hidden mysteries of a mystical world rich in history.

of a mystical world rich in history. Characteristic of the renowned studio DON’T NODDo meaningful and morally ambiguous choices that affect the story, the world and the fate of all characters, dead or alive.

There Collector’s Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden comprehends:

a separable figurine of Red and Antea.

The art book game official.

game official. A Steelbooks .

. Two Banishers signet rings.

The game on the platform of your choice ( physical copies for consoles digital copies for PC).

on the platform of your choice ( digital copies for PC). The Wanderer Set In-game DLC.

The game is expected for a generic 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.