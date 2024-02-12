On the occasion of the arrival of our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenwe publish these new images taken from the game, showing different moments of the gameplayas well as some of the elements that characterize it.
In particular, the shots show the two protagonists in action, Red and Antea, he in the role of purifier, she in that of a ghost who helps him face the terrible threat looming over the town of New Eden.
A couple that explodes
During the adventure the unlikely couple will have to solve some cases of possession, discovering their origin, as well as face creatures of all sorts, evil spirits and wild beasts, all while trying to live up to their role. There will be no shortage of truly intense narrative moments and difficult choices to make to decide on the future of the city, its inhabitants and the two protagonists themselves.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released on February 13, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. To find out more, read our review.
#Banishers #Ghosts #Eden #let39s #images #game
Leave a Reply