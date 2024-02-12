On the occasion of the arrival of our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenwe publish these new images taken from the game, showing different moments of the gameplayas well as some of the elements that characterize it.

In particular, the shots show the two protagonists in action, Red and Antea, he in the role of purifier, she in that of a ghost who helps him face the terrible threat looming over the town of New Eden.