Focus Entertainment showed a new trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Developed by DON’T NOD, the action RPG sees the lead duo hunt down a powerful Beast for Thickskin in 15 minutes of gameplay.

The combat alternates between Antea, a spirit who uses supernatural powers, and Red, who relies on a saber and magic. When you deal damage to Red, Antea’s meter charges and you can switch to her. Players can customize and upgrade their equipment in campsites, also performing Rituals.

At the end of mission, it turns out that Thickskin has done terrible things. Red can choose to spare him, helping Antea ascend to the afterlife, or to sacrifice him, contributing to her rebirth. DON’T NOD promises that decisions will impact the story and the challenges ahead, so it will be interesting to see what happens.