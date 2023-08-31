Focus Entertainment showed a new trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Developed by DON’T NOD, the action RPG sees the lead duo hunt down a powerful Beast for Thickskin in 15 minutes of gameplay.
The combat alternates between Antea, a spirit who uses supernatural powers, and Red, who relies on a saber and magic. When you deal damage to Red, Antea’s meter charges and you can switch to her. Players can customize and upgrade their equipment in campsites, also performing Rituals.
At the end of mission, it turns out that Thickskin has done terrible things. Red can choose to spare him, helping Antea ascend to the afterlife, or to sacrifice him, contributing to her rebirth. DON’T NOD promises that decisions will impact the story and the challenges ahead, so it will be interesting to see what happens.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, our tried
We have already had the opportunity to try Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and in our article we explained to you that we were not sorry for the demo at all. The tone is typical of the team’s other games and focused on melancholy. We were also convinced by the relationship between the two characters, very active and interesting. For the moment, however, an element that can give the game a personal cut and a peak of uniqueness seems to be missing.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will launch on November 7 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC.
