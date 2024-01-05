With the launch of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden now upon us, Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have seen fit to publish a series of in-depth videos dedicated to the various aspects of this cinematic action RPG. Today's is dedicated to rituals that players can perform to give eternal rest to tormented souls and discover new stories.

As explained in the video, while exploring New Eden we may find some Echoes, or “memories of buried stories and long-lost secrets”. The purifiers, like the protagonists Antea and Rosso, can perform rituals to evoke these echoes and thus obtain visions of what they hide.

To carry out these rituals, however, it will be necessary to first collect specific materials and resources in the game world, as well as complete a series of different phases each time, which could also include, for example, combat.