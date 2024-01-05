With the launch of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden now upon us, Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have seen fit to publish a series of in-depth videos dedicated to the various aspects of this cinematic action RPG. Today's is dedicated to rituals that players can perform to give eternal rest to tormented souls and discover new stories.
As explained in the video, while exploring New Eden we may find some Echoes, or “memories of buried stories and long-lost secrets”. The purifiers, like the protagonists Antea and Rosso, can perform rituals to evoke these echoes and thus obtain visions of what they hide.
To carry out these rituals, however, it will be necessary to first collect specific materials and resources in the game world, as well as complete a series of different phases each time, which could also include, for example, combat.
The weight of the player's decisions
Sometimes through rituals we will bring to light stories and testimonies useful for completing secondary quests, with players who will be asked to take difficult decisions based on what was discovered. In addition to having an impact on the outcome of the side missions, the choices made in these situations could also have an impact on Anthea's state of mind.
We remind you that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be available from February 13, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of the new cinematic action RPG by Don't Nod.
#Banishers #Ghosts #Eden #trailer #presents #rituals
Leave a Reply