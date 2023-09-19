Publisher Focus Entertainment released a hefty one today trailer Of Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenwhich presents the salient features of the new Don’t Nod action RPG.

In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden players take on the role of Red Mac Raith and Antea Duarte, a pair of spirit purifiers, who have been entrusted with the task of reenacting a hostile and disturbing curse. Unfortunately, things do not go as planned and a fatal wound will lead to the death of Antea, who despite her being unable to ascend to the kingdom of heaven returns to Red in the form of a spirit.

From here a journey will begin into the wild and distressing nature of North America in search of a solution to the condition of women. During the adventure our players will be able to choose to help the spirits of the deceased find peace and serenity or to condemn them to eternal emptiness, which could not only influence the fate of the characters with whom we interact during the adventure, but also that of Antea.