Publisher Focus Entertainment released a hefty one today trailer Of Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenwhich presents the salient features of the new Don’t Nod action RPG.
In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden players take on the role of Red Mac Raith and Antea Duarte, a pair of spirit purifiers, who have been entrusted with the task of reenacting a hostile and disturbing curse. Unfortunately, things do not go as planned and a fatal wound will lead to the death of Antea, who despite her being unable to ascend to the kingdom of heaven returns to Red in the form of a spirit.
From here a journey will begin into the wild and distressing nature of North America in search of a solution to the condition of women. During the adventure our players will be able to choose to help the spirits of the deceased find peace and serenity or to condemn them to eternal emptiness, which could not only influence the fate of the characters with whom we interact during the adventure, but also that of Antea.
A two-character action game
On the gameplay side, Banishers: Ghost of New Eden looks like a action in third person in which it will be possible to switch control between the two characters at any time. Red fights using a blade, a torch and a rifle that deals massive damage but requires a long reload time, leaving you exposed to the enemy’s offensive.
Antea, on the other hand, can exploit attacks with double blades and spirit powers that consume the magic bar, which can only be recharged by attacking as Red. It will therefore be essential to switch from one character to another to make the most of the combat system’s potential. You will not miss the possibility of enhancing the two characters through a branch of skills that will offer advantages not only in battle but also during exploration.
We remind you that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be available from November 7, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.
#Banishers #Ghosts #Eden #panoramic #trailer #presents #gameplay #plot
Leave a Reply