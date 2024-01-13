Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will see us explore some scenarios decidedly large and evocative, as demonstrated by the new images of the game published by Don't Nod and Focus Entertainment.

The developers took advantage of the opportunity to also announce the presence of the photo mode right from launch: it will be possible to immortalise the fascinating settings of this promising action RPG and share your shots with the community.

It's almost time for the release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, scheduled for next time February 13 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series: by then we will find out if the new project from the French team will be able to surpass the excellent Vampyr.