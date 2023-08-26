IGN has released a new video dedicated to Banisher: Ghost of New Edenwith first impressions and new details on this interesting action RPG in development at the studios of Don’t Nod, the authors of Life is Strange.

The movie offers us more information on the combat system, which while not representing the strength of the production on paper, puts some interesting dynamics on the plate.

For example, it will be possible pass control from Red to the spirit of the deceased companion Antea and vice versa at any time. The man fights using a blade and a torch, as well as a rifle that inflicts huge damage but takes a long time to reload, with the risk of remaining exposed to the enemy’s offensive. Antea instead uses powerful spirit powers, which however consume his magic bar, which also represents his vital energy, which can only be recharged by landing hits with Red. In practice, switching from one character to another will be essential to triumph in battle.

From the IGN preview we also learn Banishers: Ghost of New Eden will not be open world and will rather present more or less large linear areas, with the adventure that should keep players engaged between 20 and 30 hours in total.