IGN has released a new video dedicated to Banisher: Ghost of New Edenwith first impressions and new details on this interesting action RPG in development at the studios of Don’t Nod, the authors of Life is Strange.
The movie offers us more information on the combat system, which while not representing the strength of the production on paper, puts some interesting dynamics on the plate.
For example, it will be possible pass control from Red to the spirit of the deceased companion Antea and vice versa at any time. The man fights using a blade and a torch, as well as a rifle that inflicts huge damage but takes a long time to reload, with the risk of remaining exposed to the enemy’s offensive. Antea instead uses powerful spirit powers, which however consume his magic bar, which also represents his vital energy, which can only be recharged by landing hits with Red. In practice, switching from one character to another will be essential to triumph in battle.
From the IGN preview we also learn Banishers: Ghost of New Eden will not be open world and will rather present more or less large linear areas, with the adventure that should keep players engaged between 20 and 30 hours in total.
In Banisher: Ghost of New Eden, doesn’t the right choice pay?
In Banishers: Ghost of New Eden we will take on the role of Red Mac Raith and Antea Duarte, a pair of purgers, or ghost hunters who have sworn to protect the living from the threat of ghosts. After a disastrous mission, Antea dies of serious injuries and becomes a wraith herself. The couple will then try to free the woman’s soul from the pains that afflict it.
In this sense, a very interesting dynamic of the Don’t Nod game is that we will often be called upon to make crucial choices in the missions taking into account the information we have discovered, which could not only influence the fate of the characters we will interact with during the adventure, but also that of Antea.
For example, at the end of the mission tested by IGN, the player is called to make an extreme decision, or whether to spare an NPC or brutally cut his throat. The more humane choice apparently is the former, but in this case Anthea’s spirit will be closest to ascending to the kingdom of heaven. The second one is clearly the more ruthless one, but it will contribute to the resurrection of Antea. An interesting dynamic that significantly increases the weight of each choice made by the player.
We remind you that Banishers: Ghost of New Eden will be available on November 7, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
