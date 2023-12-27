Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

Pope Benedict XVI's long-time private secretary, Georg Gänswein, was expelled to Germany. Now he will soon lead a memorial mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

Berlin – After his deportation by Pope Francis, Archbishop Georg Gänswein had to leave Rome. Gänswein returned to his home diocese in Freiburg in July 2023. On New Year's Eve 2023, a year after the death of Pope Benedict, Gänswein will preside over a holy mass in Benedict's memory.

Ex-Benedict confidant Gänswein is to conduct mass in the Vatican

Mass on Sunday (December 31) begins at 8 a.m., according to the online portal Vatican News reported. Gänswein will then speak about the last years of the German Pope's life in the Campo Santo Teutonico at the Vatican. On Saturday and Sunday there will also be a conference on Benedict's teachings and legacy in the Campo Santo conference hall. Loud takes part in the event Vatican News including Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller (75). He was appointed prefect of the faith in the Vatican by Benedict in his last papal year. He has not held this position since July 2017.

One year after the death of the former Pope Benedict XVI. His long-time private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, is to lead a service in St. Peter's Basilica. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Pope Francis deported Gänswein to Freiburg

The news of Gänswein's deportation made headlines in the summer of 2023 – there was a lot of speculation about his new job. Since Benedict's death on New Year's Eve 2022, Gänswein had been waiting for Pope Francis to assign him a new task. He was received for official private audiences three times. There was speculation about a possible transfer to Costa Rica as Vatican ambassador or that Gänswein could become Archbishop of Bamberg.

New task for Gänswein – relationship with Pope Francis strained

After a meeting with Archbishop Stephan Burger of Freiburg, his activities were clarified. The Archdiocese of Freiburg announced in a statement that Gänswein “will not take on a position in the archiepiscopal ordinariate and will not take on a permanent, permanent position for the archdiocese.” So far it is known that Gänswein lives in an apartment in the seminary. The Vatican and the archdiocese have not yet provided any information about Gänswein's professional future or his tasks.

The Popes: Francis and his 20th-century predecessors View photo series

After the death of Pope Benedict, the relationship between Gänswein and Francis became increasingly tense, which even resulted in a crisis summit. The archbishop, who is considered conservative, had increasingly criticized the course of the incumbent Ponifex in Benedict's last years. The Gänswein revelations after the publication of his book “Nothing but the Truth” were also met with little goodwill in the Vatican. (bohy)