Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Bani Yas snatched three important points against his guest Ajman, by defeating him with two goals, within the “18th round” of the Arab Gulf League, and “Al-Samawi” raised his score to “Point 36”, to remain in the race for the shield with Sharjah and Al Jazeera,

The match witnessed the continuation of Brazilian Pedro’s journey of “chasing” with the top scorers of the tournament, after scoring “Goal 14” on the night of “Full Moon”. Ahmed Shehda Abonamos scored his third goal with “Al Samawi” this season, when he offered the team the first goal, which is his first imprint, when He is participating as a key player, having scored his two previous goals when pushed from the “bench”